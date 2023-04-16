INDIANAPOLIS – A man riding a motorcycle on N. Post Rd. in Indianapolis has died after injuries sustained in a crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District.

Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of N. Post Rd. on a report of a body in the street on Sunday at 4 a.m. Upon arrival, police located an adult man that had been riding a Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle that was headed north on N. Post Road.

For unknown reasons, the man then crashed and was ejected onto the street. There were no witnesses on the scene. EMS arrived and transported the man to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Jawan Willard.

This is an ongoing investigation with accident investigators. Information will be updated as it becomes available.