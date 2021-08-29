Man goes missing on Geist Reservoir

Hamilton Co, Ind. – Indiana conservation officers are searching for a Middletown man who went missing in the water at Geist Reservoir on Saturday.

DNR officers say they were called to the water near Olio Road around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. They say Jeremy Skittrall, 45, entered the water from his boat and never resurfaced.

The search teams are using sonar and divers to try to find Skittrall.

This incident is still under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

CBS4 has a crew on the scene and will update the story throughout the day.