INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son.

Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one count of murder in November after a two-day jury trial. This week, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

The charges against Pacheco-Aleman stem from the March 2021 death of 23-year-old Honduran resident Karen Castro-Martinez, a woman described as his partner and the mother of his child.

Court docs show that Pacheco-Aleman shot Castro-Martinez through her apartment door on March 13, 2021, while their 7-year-old son was present.

The shooting was reported after 7 p.m. at an apartment building on the city’s south side. Officers arrived to find a woman, later identified as Castro-Martinez, dead from gunshot wounds in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court.

Witnesses at the scene told officers the suspect was with a young child and IMPD began looking for a 7-year-old boy who was seen leaving the scene in a gray-colored vehicle. The boy was located, unharmed, around 12:15 a.m., according to IMPD.

A witness interviewed by police said she was doing laundry downstairs when the incident occurred. She reported hearing the victim yelling at a man about kicking the door in before hearing a loud noise.

The sound was followed by a child crying.

“Daddy, what did you do,” the woman heard the child say. “You killed her.”

The woman then told police she heard a man yelling the victim’s name, followed by the child telling his father to “call an ambulance so she doesn’t die”. She then heard the man open the door forcefully and later leave with the child.

“This was not only a horrific act of violence against an intimate partner, but also a traumatizing experience to put a child through,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Police continued their investigation through the early morning hours and identified Pacheco-Aleman as a person of interest. He was arrested the next day in Floyd County after being found asleep in his car.

At the time of his arrest, a 9 mm bullet that matched the bullet found at the scene of the murder was found in Pacheco-Aleman’s pocket, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We are pleased that this sentencing reflects justice, and our thoughts and support remain with the child who mourns the loss of their mother,” Mears said.

Court records show that Pacheco-Aleman told a judge he has hired private counsel and intends on appealing his sentence, which totals 55 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and prohibits contact with multiple people.