INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in downtown Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Illinois Street around 1 a.m. for a report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they located a man laying on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound. Medics arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers did not provide any suspect information, or indicate what happened prior to the stabbing.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses and are working to obtain video from surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Det. Chris Winter at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.