Man found shot to death in vehicle at northeast side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northeast side gas station.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Speedway station at E. 56th St. and Emerson Way.

When police arrived they found a male victim who had been shot to death. Police say they’re unsure if the shooter was inside or outside the car at the time of the shooting. The victim was found inside the vehicle.

There’s no word on motive or a suspect. Police say there is possible security camera video for review.