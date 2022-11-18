MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road.

The man, identified as Sentarian Stockett, 26, was declared deceased at the scene. Police said he had been shot.

Police are investigating and say there is no active threat to the community. Anyone with information can call Muncie police at 765-747-4867.