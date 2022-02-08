Man found dead inside car after fatal shooting in Richmond

News
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Monday evening.

Police were called to investigate a reported shooting in the 200 block of S. 23rd Street. They say Erik Michael Hendricks, 32, was found dead inside of a vehicle.

Investigators say they found two other people who had been in the car a few blocks away. They told police there was an argument in the vehicle, and someone took out a gun.

At this time, Richmond police are still investigating and say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News