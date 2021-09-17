Man found dead in vehicle parked along Brown County road; suspect arrested on murder charge

Man arrested in Brown County homicide case

Randy Small

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man on a murder charge after a body was found in a vehicle parked along a Brown County road.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Helms Road early Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in a house and engaged in an hourlong standoff. The man, identified as Randy Small, eventually came out.

About a mile down the road, police found a man dead in a vehicle. They believe the individual was killed Wednesday. Police said the man lived nearby and believed he died as a result of a property dispute.

Police arrested Small on a murder charge. The investigation is ongoing.

