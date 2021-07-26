Countdown to the Indiana State Fair
Man faces gun charge after firearm falls out of his pocket at Carmel school board meeting

CARMEL, Ind. — A man was arrested at a Carmel Clay School Board meeting Monday evening after a handgun fell out of his pocket.

The Carmel Police Department says an officer witnessed the gun fall from the pocket of a man attending the meeting. Officers immediately took control of the weapon and detained the man, later identified as 69-year-old Robert Lesher, of Carmel.

Police say he was escorted from the venue and questioned about the incident before being taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Lesher has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property, a level 6 felony.

CPD noted that it does not believe Lesher “posed a threat to anyone attending the school board meeting or otherwise.”

Anyone with further information regarding this case can call CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Police ask that anyone calling reference CPD case number 2021-51309.

