Man faces charges for allegedly violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly violated Indiana’s stay-at-home order which was put in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Joseph Baker, 20, is out of the Monroe County Jail on bond this morning. Jail records show he was arrested on Wednesday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, minor consuming alcohol, and disobeying a declaration of disaster emergency.

We are working to find out how police knew he violated the order.

His initial hearing is scheduled for May 15.

We would like to remind everyone that officers are not pulling people over to question why they are not at home.