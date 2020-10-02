Man faces arson charge after Bartholomew County fire

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested by authorities Friday on an arson charge.

“This most certainly could have been a very dangerous situation had it not been for the quick response of the fire units on scene,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Chief Deputy Major Chris Lane.

Officials said on October 2 around 3:55 a.m., deputies responded to a fire on the 11000 block of N. US-31.

The fire involved ground level hatches for fuel storage tanks and was extinguished by units on the scene, according to police.

Justin A. Jump, 34, of Columbus, was identified, arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Jump faces a felony charge of arson and is being held on a $40,000 bond.