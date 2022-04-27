INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after police say he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

IMPD says the man was hit around 6:10 a.m. on Bluff Road near the intersection of W. Hanna Avenue on the south side. It was still dark at that time, and police say the man was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the street when he was hit.

The man was critically injured, and police tell us his chance of survival is “very low.”

The driver of the vehicle that hit him did stay on the scene. Police continue to investigate.