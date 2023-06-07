DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County man was arrested after multiple people were injured and one juvenile died, according to court documents.

Officers were dispatched on June 5 at approximately 5:54 p.m. to the intersection of S County Road 400 E and Jackson St. on a report of a crash with a vehicle rollover. Upon arrival, the officer observed two vehicles with heavy damage.

Elmer Issac Jones III, 38, was arrested for Neglect of a Dependent, a Class 3 Felony; Driving With a Suspended License Causing Death, a Class 5 Felony; and Driving With a Suspended License Causing Injury, a Class 6 Felony.

Jones was driving a Ford 500 sedan with his 4-year-old daughter inside when he rolled over a Honda SUV with 4 passengers inside. The 4-year-old was ejected from her car seat and sustained severe head injuries. Three of the four passengers in the Honda were transported to an area hospital with various head injuries and multiple lacerations.

One of the four passengers in the Honda, an unidentified 16-year-old, was pronounced dead.

The Honda SUV had a roof caved in and heavy damage to the rear. The Ford had heavy front-end damage.

Jones license was previously suspended in 2011. It is not immediately clear why his license was suspended.

Jones posted $40,000 bail on and was released from jail June 6 at 9:44 a.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.