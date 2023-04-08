RICHMOND, Ind. — A man has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Richmond Friday evening.

Richmond Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Liberty Ave. on Friday, April 7 around 4:45 p.m. in response to a serious motor vehicle accident.

Officers found Zachary Perkins, 29, who was pronounced deceased shortly afterward. RPD said Perkins was traveling northbound on Liberty Avenue before he lost control of his motorcycle and was flung into a utility pole.

The rate of speed that Perkins was traveling before the incident occurred played a significant role in the crash, according to RPD. This was also corroborated by witness statements and evidence that was collected at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department, Richmond Fire Department and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.