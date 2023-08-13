CARTHAGE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Rush County Sunday morning.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., ISP Dispatch reported a serious motorcycle crash near County Road 700 N and County Road 700 W. Master Trooper Eric Downey responded to the call and found a man unresponsive in a drainage ditch east of County Road 700 W when he arrived on scene.

Police’s preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist — 50-year-old Steven William Hockmuth of Rushville, Indiana — failed to navigate a turn and ran off County Road 700 West.

Police believe Hockmuth was not wearing a helmet when he ran off the road and into the ditch. ISP reported that alcohol was likely a factor in the incident.

Carthage Fire Department, Raleigh EMS and Davis Towing assisted state police with the crash. ISP is still looking into the accident.