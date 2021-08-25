Man dies in India after using epoxy to seal his privates for pregnancy protection

INDIA — A man is dead after using a strong epoxy adhesive to seal his private parts for protection during intercourse, the Times of India reports.

Local police investigators say 25-year-old Salman Mirza used the epoxy adhesive on his genitals due to not having a condom and wanting to avoid impregnating his former fiancée.

Police say Mirza and his former fiancée were addicted to drugs.

Investigators say that using the adhesive worsened the man’s health condition and that he died from complications including multiple organ failure.

Mirza was found lying unconscious in some shrubs by an acquaintance outside the hotel which he had been visiting with his ex-fiancée. He was brought to a hospital but his condition deteriorated and Mirza died.

According to friends and family, Mirza had taken some drug that had affected his health.

Members of Mirza’s family claim his ex-fiancée is the one who applied the adhesive to his privates. A forensic examination is ongoing.

Mirza’s death occurred in late June but is only now being reported.