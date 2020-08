Photo from scene of investigation courtesy of Corbin Millard

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead with severe burns at a homeless camp on the near southeast side of Indianapolis late Wednesday night.

IMPD responded to the homeless camp located in a stand of woods along Iowa Street between Keystone and Churchman just after 11:30 p.m.

Police tell us the fire happened inside a tent. Investigators are still working to determine how this happened.