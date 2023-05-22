MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a man was hit-and-killed in Madison County after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officers say around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Scatterfield Road and Rainbow Boulevard in Anderson. Christopher Hiday was driving southbound on Scatterfield Road when a pedestrian entered the roadway on foot and was struck. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver, Hiday was uninjured.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor with the driver of the vehicle. A toxicology report is pending.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to family members.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Accident Investigation Team is leading the investigation into the deadly incident.