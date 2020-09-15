Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds on city’s north east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man in his mid-20’s was found mortally wounded late Monday on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the intersection of E. 42nd St. and N. Post Rd., on a report of a person shot. They discovered a male victim believed to be 24 or 25 years old with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced deceased.

IMPD investigators say the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Hampshire Ct., which is nearby, and that the victim was then driven to the 42nd and Post intersection. They say it is unclear how many people were involved in the driving of the victim from the crime scene.

No word on suspects was provided by police.