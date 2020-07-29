Man dies following head-on crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.– A crash early Wednesday morning in Henry County resulted in the death of a Wayne County man, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

The crash happened just before 8:45 a.m. on CR 300 W., north of CR 50 N.

Investigators believe a silver Ford Explorer, driven by a 46-year-old New Castle woman, was heading northbound on CR 300 W. when her vehicle crested a hill left of center. The SUV then hit a southbound Honda Accord driven by 34-year-old Kyle Beckman of Greens Fork, Indiana. The crash was head-on, ISP said.

Beckman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital via medical helicopter, where he later died. The driver of the Explorer was taken to a New Castle hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.