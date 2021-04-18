Man dies at hospital after being shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man died at the hospital Sunday after being shot Saturday in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

At about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 200 block of N. 13th Street.

Officers arrived to find 26-year-old Chad Mullins, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say he was taken to Reid Health for treatment and later flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact RPD at 765-983-7247.