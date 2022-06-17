MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe.

The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.

A passing boater was able to save Fry’s wife, but the DNR said Fry went missing in the water. Crews from multiple agencies began searching for Fry using sonar, boats, and divers. The search was not successful.

Around 5:15 p.m. Friday, conservation officers were able to recover Fry in 30 feet of water near the area where he was last seen. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.