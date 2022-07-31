MUNCIE, Indiana – A man has died after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Clara Lane at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. They located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital where was he pronounced deceased.

Muncie Police say the suspect fled the scene, but was caught in a wooded area near north Nebo Road.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867, or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.