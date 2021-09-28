Man dies after crashing SUV into Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A man died after crashing an SUV into a Columbus home.

According to the Columbus Police Department, emergency crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the 4400 block of Osprey Drive.

Investigators believe the driver went across a beanfield, hit a backyard privacy fence and then crashed the SUV into the home, which was occupied at the time. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Officers found the driver unresponsive; the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Columbus police and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation.