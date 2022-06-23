INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after fire officials say unattended cooking started a house fire Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street just after 11:45 a.m. Thursday after neighbors reported a loud boom and fire. When they arrived, they found a lot of fire coming from the home.

Minutes after arriving, they found a 64-year-old man in critical condition. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Crews were able to get the fire under control right after finding the man. The Indianapolis Fire Department reports this is the fourth fatality in the IFD Service District so far in 2022.