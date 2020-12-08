Man dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing highway in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man died Monday after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the highway in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

On December 7 at about 5:45 p.m., police were called to State Road 931, in the area of Southdowns Drive, in response to a report of a pedestrian struck.

Officers arrived to find that 32-year-old Timothy Goode, of Kokomo, had been struck by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Kokomo man.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Goode was crossing the highway when he walked out in front of the vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Goode was taken to Community Howard Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to KPD.

Police say they do not consider drugs or alcohol to have been a factor at this time.

This case remains an active investigation.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time call Sgt. Troy Hintz at 765-456-7600 (Box 8336), 765-457-1105, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.