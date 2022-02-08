Man dies after being pulled from Richmond house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Saturday.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Reller Street just before 4 a.m.

Fire officials say heavy flames were visible. Crews entered the home after a neighbor told them there might be someone still inside.

They found Thomas Rowland, 60, lying facedown in the bathroom. He was taken to a hospital in Richmond before being flown to a hospital in Ohio.

Rowland died as a result of his injuries. Officials say a cause of death has not been determined. The Montgomery County coroner’s office will make the final decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News