GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from Midland Lake.

Greene County dispatchers were notified of a man unresponsive in the water on Sunday morning. A responding Jasonville police officer and Clay City firefighter were able to bring the man back to shore.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are waiting on an autopsy to determine a cause of death.