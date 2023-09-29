BEDFORD — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting incident in Bedford Thursday night.

Investigators from the Indiana State Police revealed that at around 9:57 p.m., a female arrived at the Bedford Police Department to file a harassment complaint and report a 47-year-old man was following her.

Officers said she reported the man followed her to the police station in a gray Chevrolet Trax. Officers later located the vehicle on 17th Street near the K Street intersection. Officers followed the vehicle to the Western Avenue area when a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle struck a patrol vehicle during the chase.

According to investigators, the incident escalated, and three officers from the Bedford Police Department fired their weapons, hitting the man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

ISP identified the suspect as Daymon A. Hubbard.

The incident was captured on body cameras. No officers were injured during the incident.