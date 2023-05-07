INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after a hit-and-run incident Saturday night on Indy’s northwest side, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 4900 block of North High School Road just before 11:30 p.m. on a report of a person struck.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male laying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, they believe the incident was a fatal hit-and-run.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.