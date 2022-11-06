INDIANAPOLIS – A male was critically injured after he was shot outside a party early Sunday on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue just before 1 a.m.

They located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Officers say the shooting occurred outside, behind a business where two parties were being held inside at the time.

No suspect information was released by authorities.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.