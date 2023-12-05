INDIANAPOLIS — A man connected to a fatal 2021 shooting on Interstate 65 has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Antonio King

According to court filings, Antonio King pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in November. Sentencing documents indicate King received a 26-year sentence with two days suspended. King has already served 979 days in jail and received 326 credit days.

According to previous reporting, King was arrested in April 2021 on a preliminary charge of murder. That charge, however, was dismissed as King’s case played out in court.

King was taken into custody for his involvement in a shooting that occurred on I-65 near Lafayette Road in Indianapolis in March 2021. Malik Phillips, a 24-year-old from Indianapolis, was the person killed in the shooting.

At the time of the incident, police reported that Phillips was the passenger in a dark purple Toyota Scion that was shot at. Investigators also reported that the gunfire that hit the Toyota came from another car on the road.