BOONE, COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man has been arrested and charged after being accused of touching a girl inappropriately at a pool party in July.

Zachary McIntyre, 36, is charged with sexual battery, a Level 6 felony by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 14.

According to court documents, the juvenile told investigators that McIntyre showed her a picture of his wife at a beach and explained that she sent him that picture because he sent her a picture of himself. She also detailed that McIntyre commented about her body and then started talking about his body parts.

The girl told investigators that she tried to get away from McIntyre, but he would pull her back towards him by her lower waist. The girl also reported that when he pulled her back, her backside was touching his front side, court documents revealed.

McIntyre is set for another hearing on Jan. 10, 2024, according to court records.