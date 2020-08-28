Man charged with murder in hit-and-run dies in jail after apparent seizure

INDIANAPOLIS– An inmate at the Marion County Jail died Thursday after an apparent seizure, officials said.

Stephen Watkins, 54, suffered the seizure as nursing staff were passing out medicine on Aug. 27 just before 5 a.m. He was attended to immediately by jail staff, and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) were on the scene to help within ten minutes.

Watkins was declared dead at 5:58 a.m.

Watkins had been in custody since Jan. 19 after being arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash killed Tonya Meyer, who was also known by friends as Lynn Sedam.

He faced charges of murder, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.