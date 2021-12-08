Man charged with murder in connection with Lebanon triple slaying from September

LEBANON, Ind. — A Thorntown man has been charged in connection with a September triple slaying in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, 40-year-old Chad Grimball faces three counts of murder, along with a count each of carrying a handgun without a license, carrying a firearm without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Grimball has been held at the Boone County Jail since Oct. 7 on a firearms charge. Lebanon police filed charges with the prosecutor’s office on Monday.

On Sept. 8, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Walnut Street, where they found three people dead. Each had been shot in the head.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Grace Bishop, 20-year-old Brannon Martin and 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr., all of Lebanon.

“The Lebanon Police Department would like to thank our community for your help and support,” the department said in a statement. “Detectives and members of the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to work diligently until the conclusion of this case and all involved are held accountable.”