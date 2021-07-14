Man charged with misdemeanor in Greenwood toddler’s death

GREENWOOD, Ind.– An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a Greenwood toddler. Court documents show he was under the influence of drugs.

The incident happened on April 19 just after 4:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West County Line Road. Police were called to the scene on a report that a child had been run over.

The driver of the vehicle involved identified himself at the scene as Christopher White. White, 59, said he had traveled through the intersection earlier in the day and at that time, several children were playing in the middle of the street. He said he told them to get out of the road and not play there.

According to court documents, White then went on his way to do landscaping work. When he left the area, he saw the same children playing in the street.

He told police he observed the children getting out of the street and thought they were all out of the way, so he turned out of the court and felt a bump while driving his truck.

He got out and saw a child’s head was under his right front tire. The 2-year-old child was pronounced deceased.

The person supervising the children said she was the victim’s grandmother. Court documents show she told police she was babysitting eight to nine children at the time of the incident. She said she was on the front porch but had gone inside to look at some paperwork. That’s when she heard screaming.

A witness told police that White was not speeding and did come to a complete stop at the intersection due to the kids playing in the road.

While White was being checked out by medical staff, he informed them he had taken hydrocodone that day, which officials confirmed he had a prescription for.

He later stated he did not want to consent to a blood draw or chemical test. Court documents show he claimed the refusal was due to him taking Vicodin and Percocet around 6:30 a.m. that morning. A search warrant was obtained and a blood draw was performed.

White was arrested on July 13 for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of narcotics, a misdemeanor. He was taken to the Johnson County Jail.