Man charged in Blackford County crash that killed his 2 children

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County man is facing multiple felony charges after an October crash that killed his two children.

Authorities said Robert Cook, 37, of Montpelier was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 eastbound on SR 18 with his children on October 2nd around 8:26 p.m.

Cook reportedly left his lane and crashed head-on into an oncoming 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Jason Long, 43, of Cogan Station, Pennsylvania. Long was not injured.

Blackford County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel arrived after several 911 calls, and found Robert’s truck was on fire.

Cook’s children, Justin Wayne Cook, 6, and Raelynn Michelle Cook, 5, died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Robert Cook was taken to IU Health Blackford Hospital and later flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Court documents showed that Cook had amphetamine and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

Authorities also found methamphetamine, other narcotics and paraphernalia at Cook’s home, and cell phone messages that authorities believe implicate Cook in drug dealing.

Cook faces two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, two counts of causing death while driving with a controlled substance in his system, two counts of reckless homicide, and multiple counts of drug dealing and possession.

He is being held at the Blackford County jail.