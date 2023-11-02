HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man is under arrest after he was reportedly caught attempting to steal someone’s vehicle after abandoning his own truck in a cornfield.

Randy Stanke was arrested on preliminary charges of auto theft, possession of cocaine, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of paraphernalia.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, police received a call about a Dodge Ram that had driven off the roadway near 400 North and 600 East at approximately 7:49 p.m. on Wednesday.

Items recovered from Randy Stanke’s Dodge Ram (Howard Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Police found the Dodge Ram approximately 100 feet into the cornfield with no driver in sight.

While on scene, police received word from dispatch that a nearby homeowner had just caught a man attempting to steal their vehicle. Police responded to the scene and took Stanke into custody.

A search of Stanke’s Dodge Ram uncovered 12 grams of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s department, along with glass smoking pipes and a Smith and Wesson handgun.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 614-3494.