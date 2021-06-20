Man beaten to death in Flora after responding to dating app

FLORA, Ind. — Willie Smith was 55, his kidneys were failing and his family said he was beginning the process of signing up for an organ transplant.

Instead, Smith’s organs were donated on Father’s Day after his death as the result of a beating in Flora last week.

Jannette Smith said she was told by investigators that her father withdrew $120 from an ATM in Lafayette last Tuesday and traveled to Carroll County to meet a woman.

Willie was discovered in a house suffering from head injuries.

Tyrone Leftridge, of Lafayette, has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery but not Willie’s killing.

Jannette said Leftridge called her family from jail Friday and denied killing her father. She said Leftridge pointed the finger at two women who he said were with him at the time of the robbery.

Jannette said her father lived long enough after the attack to have his organs donated.

“He was a great guy. He didn’t deserve this, but in this, he is a hero. He did donate, he did save two peoples’ lives today, and hopefully he’ll be able to save a few more, and he didn’t deserve this.”

Leftridge will attend an initial hearing in Carroll County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.