MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers on Christmas Eve in Mooresville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Christmas Eve, at approximately 6 p.m., Morgan County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Lake Hart in Mooresville on a report of trespassing. The residence owners were out of town, but neighbors reported that someone was in the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies located 30-year-old Korey Hicks in the home. Deputies entered the home to arrest Hicks but were reportedly met with rifles and threats, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s office.

The Morgan County and Johnson County Swat teams were notified. After attempts to reach Hicks, officers put CS gas into the home. Hicks surrendered just before 10 p.m.

Deputies later learned that Hicks has a felony and two misdemeanor outstanding warrants.

Hicks was transported to the hospital before being transferred to the Morgan County Hail.

Hicks may face additional charges. This is an open case, information will be updated as it becomes available.