GAS CITY, Ind. – A Grant County man was charged after being caught attempting to lure a 13-year-old girl at a Gas City Family Dollar, according to court documents.

Zachariah Paul Wisden, 24, was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, on Wednesday,

The Gas City Police Department was dispatched to Family Dollar on Sept. 6 on a report of a citizen’s assist. The officer was advised that the group, “Predator Catchers Incorporated,” was at the location with Wisden who was there to meet a believed 13-year-old female.

It was learned that the complainant that called police actually orchestrated a sting operation. They told the officers on scene that they posed as a 13-year-old girl on a website called ‘Whisper.’ The complainant had multiple messages and recordings that corroborated these claims that although Wisden knew that the girl was 13 years old he asked her for nude photographs and suggested that he would have had sex with the minor.

Wisden was reportedly going to Family Dollar to purchase condoms. He transported to the Gas City Police Department, with a bail set at $20,000.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.