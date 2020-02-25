Man asserts self-defense in shooting involving Clark County judges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A man facing felony charges in connection with the May 1, 2019 shooting involving three Clark County judges is asserting self-defense.

Brandon Kaiser was one of two men involved with a fight outside a downtown White Castle during which shots were fired and Judge Brad Jacobs and Judge Andrew Adams of Clark County were struck.

Court documents show attorneys have submitted a notice of affirmative defense, claiming Kaiser was justified in using reasonable force against another person to protect himself.

Attorneys said Kaiser had a legal right to be at the restaurant, and "did not provoke, instigate or participate willingly in the violence of his assault, and did not make physical contact with his attackers until it was necessary in order to protect himself."

Court documents show that attorneys for Kaiser are also claiming the defendant "used reasonable force to protect himself because he was attacked by two men with military training."

Still images from security cameras have been submitted as evidence, and Kaiser's attorneys described what they claim took place during the altercation in the court documents:

Still image from surveillance video showing altercation May 1, 2019 (Exhibit A)

Exhibit A: Attorneys claim Kaiser was attempting to enter White Castle by pulling on the locked door when Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs approached him in a hostile manner.

Still image from surveillance video showing altercation May 1, 2019 (Exhibit B)

Exhibit B: Lawyers for Kaiser said he was slammed into the concrete multiple times, his face was shoved into the concrete repeatedly, choked multiple times and beaten by the two judges.

Still image from surveillance video showing altercation May 1, 2019 (Exhibit C)

Exhibit C: Court documents show the defense said Kaiser was kicked in the head by Judge Adams while being held down by Judge Jacobs.

Still image from surveillance video showing altercation May 1, 2019 (Exhibit D)

Still image from surveillance video showing altercation May 1, 2019 (Exhibit E)

Exhibit D and E: Attorneys for Kaiser said he repeatedly tried to escape Judge Jacobs hold, as Judge Sabrina Bell twice attempted to get Jacobs off od Kaiser.

Still image of Brandon Kaiser after altercation May 1, 2019 (Exhibit F)

Exhibit F: Kaiser suffered severe injuries to his face and body as a result of the attack, according to his attorneys.

Kaiser faces four counts of felony aggravated battery, two counts of felony battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, two counts of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Judge Andrew Adams pleaded guilty in September to misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, and was charged with three counts of misconduct. Judge Sabrina Bell and Judge Bradley Jacobs were each charged with two counts of misconduct.