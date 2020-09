Related Content Family of missing woman getting answers 34 years later

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in 1986 has died.

The department said Shawn McClung died Saturday morning at an Indianapolis hospital. He was arrested in July in connection with Denise Pflum’s death.

Pflum went missing on Good Friday, 1986. While McClung initially claimed she was alive during the investigation, he recently admitted to killing her in March 1986.