Man arrested in connection with deadly Losantville stabbing

LOSANTVILLE, Ind. – Police arrested a Losantville man in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Jamie Allred, 53, faces a preliminary charge of murder.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5900 block of East U.S. 35 around 11:10 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing.

Henry County EMS and the Blountsville Fire Department were also called to the scene.

Deputies found Richard Hatton Jr. had been stabbed during an argument with another person in the home. Family and law enforcement provided first aid, but EMS determined upon arrival that Hatton had died from his injuries.

Deputies then secured the scene and arrested Allred, who had remained at the scene. He was taken to the Henry County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

The case remains under investigation.