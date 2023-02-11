BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Bartholomew County following a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies attempted to pull over 48-year-old Benjamin Munn near State Road 46 and E. State Street Friday afternoon. Munn initially stopped before speeding away from officers when he was asked to exit his vehicle.

He then led officers on a pursuit that concluded near the intersection of Taylor Road and Waycross Drive when his vehicle sled downhill into the lawn of a residence before crashing into a pond in Sandy Hook neighborhood.

The vehicle was eventually removed from the pond by the Bartholomew County Water Rescue Dive Team and conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said Munn had an active warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon. The warrant had been issued by Shelby County.

Munn gained his felon status due to a voluntary manslaughter charge that he was convicted of in Brown County in 2012.

Munn was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital to undergo routine medical clearance after he was detained. He remains in custody at the Bartholomew County Jail.

Munn has been charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and reckless driving. His existing Shelby County warrant was also served.