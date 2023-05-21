ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Anderson for a shooting that happened in Centralia, Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police.

18-year-old Shavonte Samuels of Centralia, IL was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

The arrest came after a shooting that took place at Laura Leake Parke in Centralia, IL on April 17, 2023. From the incident, two victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Upon investigation, agents were able to identify Samuels as the suspect. The Marion County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against Samuels and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On May 17, Samuels was arrested in Anderson. He is currently booked in the Madison County Jail in Indiana.

This is an active investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.