INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side.

IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives later arrested Joe Hedrick on the following charges:

battery by means of a deadly weapon

criminal recklessness

pointing a firearm

domestic battery

IMPD said his arrest was made possible through key witnesses. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision at a later time.