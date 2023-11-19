ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man was arrested in October for sexually abusing an autistic minor.

Carlos Manuel Rivera Hood, 34, was arrested on Oct. 23 at 1:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of George St. in Anderson and charged with:

Child Molestation, a child under 14; a Level 1 Felony

Child Molestation, a child under 14; a Level 4 Felony

Vicarious Sexual Gratification

According to the Anderson Police Department, there was footage disseminated of Hood sexually assaulting the minor. When confronted by a neighbor, Hood reportedly claimed that he was under the influence of bad drugs. Confronted by another individual, Hood claimed that he, “wasn’t himself because he would never do that.”

In the affidavit for probable cause, when interviewed by police, Hood claimed that he confused the young child victim for a grown woman. Further, he states that he was given a “date rape drug” and believes he was “set up.” Finally, Hood said that he tried to call for help to get the victim off of him. However, officers, stated that the video shows no attempt of him stopping or calling for help.

Detectives determined that the video footage was taken from an in-home security camera set up in the corner of the living room inside of a residence. The video was stamped for Aug. 10, 2023.

This story will be updated with sentencing information when it becomes available.