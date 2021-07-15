Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond made an arrest in a shooting that injured a juvenile Wednesday evening.

Police were dispatched to the area of N. 12th and N. G streets around 7:39 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers confirmed a car had been shot, and a juvenile male had very minor injuries to an arm and a knee. He was taken to the hospital and released after treatment.

Police were told the the shooter was in a black vehicle. Police found the suspected vehicle on Mid Drive and then noticed several nearby cars leaving the area.

Officers tracked down Jason Michael Duncan in one of the cars. He was taken into custody for attempted murder. Another person in the car was arrested for possession of marijuana.

The investigation will be continuing. Residents are asked to contact the RPD at 765-983-7247 if they have any information