INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested for an armed carjacking on the northwest side.

According to IMPD, officers received a report of an armed burglary involving a silver Dodge Charger in the 2400 block of Lafayette Rd. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The same car was found by officers the next day in the parking lot of a Quick Mart gas station in the area of 3600 S. Keystone Ave.

The driver was later identified as 19-year-old Wardell Wright, who ignored orders from the police to stop driving the stolen vehicle.

Wright led officers on a pursuit that resulted in him driving through a fence at the University of Indianapolis and crashing the car. The suspect then exited the vehicle and continued running on foot. University police assisted IMPD with apprehending the suspect.

A handgun with a Glock switch was recovered from the scene.

Wright has received the following charges:

armed robbery

possession of a machine gun

auto theft

resisting law enforcement

unlawful carrying of a handgun